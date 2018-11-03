Minnetonka's Raheem Brown might want to borrow teammate Garrett Smith's jersey again next week.

Brown accidentally left his No. 25 white and blue top at Minnetonka High School on Friday. He took the field for the Skippers' Class 6A playoff game at Rosemount wearing Smith's No. 15 and proceeded to make two diving interceptions that helped the Skippers hang on for a 13-10 victory over the Irish.

It's the second consecutive year the Skippers have put an end to the Irish's season.

Brown secured his first interception at his own 1-yard line late in the third quarter, when Rosemount looked poised to take the lead.

The Irish got the ball back with 5 minutes, 8 seconds to go and drove to the Minnetonka 39-yard line before Brown salted away the victory with his second interception.

"They always teach us in the Cover 3 we have to come up hard on the slant and come up quickly," Brown said. "They tell us to fight for the ball, and I know if I can fight for the ball, it's mine."

Minnetonka (6-4) kept the ball for nearly nine minutes to start the game. Wide receiver Mitch Klass capped off the Skippers' opening 16-play drive with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Trent Hollings to give the Skippers a 7-0 lead.

After recovering a fumble, Minnetonka had to go only 23 yards for its second touchdown. Aaron Syverson, who completed 15 of 17 passes for 151 yards, closed out the first half by finding Jackson Owens over the middle for an 8-yard score.

Rosemount got a 43-yard TD pass from Jake Ratzlaff to Christian Graske late in the first half, and Nathan Whiting's 24-yard field goal to open the second half pulled the Irish (7-3) within 13-10.

But Minnetonka's most important drive might have been one that didn't end with any points. After Brown's first interception, the Skippers drove 90 yards and used up seven minutes, which led to the Irish getting only one fourth-quarter possession.

"I'm proud of our offense for how they were able to keep the ball when we needed them to," coach Dave Nelson said. "Rosemount's a good football team that's well-coached and knows how to win, so it's a big win for us."