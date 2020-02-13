Fans in a rage over Rage Against the Machine’s May 11 show at Target Center selling out in minutes, stay calm and try again: Minneapolis is one of five U.S. cities to get a second date added right after tickets for the tour went on sale Thursday morning.

The Los Angeles rap-rockers will now perform May 12 in addition to May 11 at Target Center. Tickets for the second gig (which falls on a Tuesday) are already on sale via AXS.com or Ticketmaster for the same price as the first show, $128.

There were no pre-sales, no VIP or platinum tickets, etc., for these shows. The egalitarian band stuck to one price and one on-sale time -- the downside of which is scalpers seemed to scoop up a lot of the tickets. Ticketmaster and other sites now list "resale" tickets for the sold-out May 11 show for $500 and up, despite rules clearly stated with ticket purchases that transfers will not be allowed and an ID will be required upon entry.

Read our prior post on the first Rage show for more details on the tour, which will be the quartet’s first time in town since it played Target Center during the Republican National Convention in 2008. Here's a clip from that legendary performance.