Marathon men

No. 1 Rafael Nadal defeated Dominic Thiem 0-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-5) in a marathon quarterfinal match that ended at 1:03 a.m. Wednesday. Here are some numbers:

4:49: Time of the match in hours and minutes, the longest of the tournament so far.

15:54: The combined length of Nadal's first five matches.

6-0: Score of the first set, won by Thiem in 24 minutes. It was just the fourth time in 282 career Grand Slam matches that Nadal lost a set 6-0. He lost the other three.

171-166: Final point totals in favor of Thiem.