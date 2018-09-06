Marathon men
No. 1 Rafael Nadal defeated Dominic Thiem 0-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-5) in a marathon quarterfinal match that ended at 1:03 a.m. Wednesday. Here are some numbers:
4:49: Time of the match in hours and minutes, the longest of the tournament so far.
15:54: The combined length of Nadal's first five matches.
6-0: Score of the first set, won by Thiem in 24 minutes. It was just the fourth time in 282 career Grand Slam matches that Nadal lost a set 6-0. He lost the other three.
171-166: Final point totals in favor of Thiem.
