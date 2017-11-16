Gallery: This photo is from the 2006 USO Tour in Iraq where Los Angeles radio personality Leeann Tweeden says that Minnesota Sen. Al Franken kissed and groped her without her consent. Here, Country music stars Shevy Smith (left) and Keni Thomas (right) entertain the Soldiers at Forward Operating Base Marez in Mosul, Iraq Dec 16. The concert was the first Iraq stop of the United Service Organization's Christmas tour of bases in the Central Command area, partnering with Sgt. Maj. of the Army Kenneth O. Preston.

Gallery: This photo is from the 2006 USO Tour in Iraq where Los Angeles radio personality Leeann Tweeden says that Minnesota Sen. Al Franken kissed and groped her without her consent. Here, Dallas Cowboy's Cheerleaders Laura Beke (left) and Shenythia Willie (right) celebrate with country music artist Mark Wills during the USO show at Forward Operating Base Marez in Mosul, Iraq Dec 16.

Gallery: This photo is from the 2006 USO Tour in Iraq where Los Angeles radio personality Leeann Tweeden says that Minnesota Sen. Al Franken kissed and groped her without her consent. Here, Dallas Cowboy's Cheerleaders Shenythia Willie (left) and Laura Beke (right) entertain the Soldiers at Forward Operating Base Marez in Mosul, Iraq Dec 16, as Al Franken (back) comments. The concert was the first Iraq stop of the United Service Organization's Christmas tour of bases in the Central Command area, partnering with Sgt. Maj. of the Army Kenneth O. Preston.

Gallery: This photo is from the 2006 USO Tour in Iraq where Los Angeles radio personality Leeann Tweeden says that Minnesota Sen. Al Franken kissed and groped her without her consent. Here, Al Franken and Leann Tweeden entertain the Soldiers with a skit involving underwear at Forward Operating Base Marez in Mosul, Iraq Dec 16. They were hosts of the United Service Organization's Christmas tour of bases in the Central Command area, partnering with Sgt. Maj. of the Army Kenneth O. Preston.

Gallery: This photo is from the 2006 USO Tour in Iraq where Los Angeles radio personality Leeann Tweeden says that Minnesota Sen. Al Franken kissed and groped her without her consent. Here, Al Franken and Leann Tweeden entertain the Soldiers with a skit at Forward Operating Base Marez in Mosul, Iraq Dec 16. They were hosts of the United Service Organization's Christmas tour of bases in the Central Command area, partnering with Sgt. Maj. of the Army Kenneth O. Preston.

A Los Angeles radio personality said Thursday that Minnesota Sen. Al Franken kissed and groped her without her consent while they were on a Middle East tour with the USO in 2006.

Leeann Tweeden published her account of what happened this morning on the website of KABC Radio in Los Angeles. She said Franken, a DFLer who joined the U.S. Senate in 2009, kissed her aggressively while they were rehearsing a skit they would perform in front of a group of U.S. soldiers. She also posted a picture of Franken reaching for her breasts while she was asleep.

In a statement from his office, Franken said: “I certainly don’t remember the rehearsal for the skit in the same way, but I send my sincerest apologies to Leeann. As to the photo, it was clearly intended to be funny but wasn’t. I shouldn’t have done it.”

In a statement, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called for a Senate investigation into the incident, which occurred before Franken joined the U.S. Senate. Prior to his political career, Franken was well-known as a longtime performer on “Saturday Night Live” and for a series of satirical books about politics.

“As with all credible allegations of sexual harassment or assault, I believe the Ethics Committee should review the matter,” McConnell said. “I hope the Democratic Leader will join me on this. Regardless of party, harassment and assault are completely unacceptable — in the workplace or anywhere else.”

Within hours of Tweeden going public, calls for Franken to resign from the Senate were already surfacing. Voices of Conservative Women, a Minnesota group, posted a petition on the website Change.org calling on Franken to step down.

“Sexual harassment and assault is never funny and never acceptable,” reads the group’s online petition.

Tweeden is the latest woman to come forward publicly with a story of sexual harassment against a powerful man, as similar allegations surface against other politicians at the state and national level, as well as a series of Hollywood figures.

Tweeden was speaking about the allegations on her radio show Thursday morning. She said the memory of the incident still infuriates her: the memory of wanting to get to a bathroom to “rinse the taste of him out of my mouth,” then the shock of returning home to see the photo of herself, asleep, and Franken mugging for the camera and miming a pair of groping hands over her chest.

“I’m still angry at what Al Franken did to me,” Tweeden wrote. “Every time I hear his voice or see his face, I am angry. I am angry that I did his stupid skit for the rest of that tour. I am angry that I didn’t call him out in front of everyone when I had the microphone in my hand every night after that. I wanted to. But I didn’t want to rock the boat. I was there to entertain the troops and make sure they forgot about where they were for a few hours.”

Tweeden said she was inspired to tell her story after U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier shared an account this week of being sexually harassed during her career on Capitol Hill, including being forcibly kissed by a supervisor when she was a congressional staffer.

A former model, Tweeden was volunteering on her ninth USO tour and her role, she said, was to introduce the entertainers, including musical acts and the Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders. Franken, the headlining comedy act, pitched the idea of having her join him in acting out a humorous skit — one that included a kiss.

On the day of the show, she said, the two were alone backstage and Franken suggested they rehearse the kiss. She said she tried to laugh it off, but he “continued to insist, and I was beginning to get uncomfortable.” Eventually, she said she agreed.

“[Franken] came at me, put his hand on the back of my head, mashed his lips against mine and aggressively stuck his tongue in my mouth,” she wrote. “I immediately pushed him away with both of my hands against his chest and told him if he ever did that to me again I wouldn’t be so nice about it the next time. I walked away. All I could think about was getting to a bathroom as fast as possible to rinse the taste of him out of my mouth. I felt disgusted and violated.”

After years on “Saturday Night Live” followed by a nationally syndicated radio show, Franken parlayed his celebrity into a political career in Minnesota, where he grew up and graduated from high school. He was first elected in 2008, after a bruising campaign against Republican Sen. Norm Coleman that ended with the two separated by only a few hundred votes. A lengthy recount and legal battle ensued, with Franken finally joining the Senate in 2009.

Franken had emerged in recent months as a high-profile critic of the administration of President Donald Trump, aggressively questioning Attorney General Jeff Sessions and other administration officials. He also publicly expressed support in recent weeks for women coming forward with allegations of sexual harassment or other untoward behavior by powerful men — a movement identified by the Twitter hashtag #MeToo on social media.

“Thx to courageous ppl who’ve shared #MeToo stories,” Franken tweeted on Oct. 23.

Star Tribune reporter Jim Spencer contributed to this story.