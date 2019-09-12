A racist word was traced in dust on a University of St. Thomas residence hall bathroom window and has prompted school leadership to schedule a series of discussions and gatherings this week.

Students reported finding the word in the Ireland Hall, according to a university e-mail sent Thursday to faculty, staff and students. It was signed by St. Thomas President Julie Sullivan and Kha Yang, associate vice president for Inclusive Excellence.

The e-mail did not disclose the race that was referenced, but school administration said Thursday afternoon that it was the N-word.

“It was not clear when the message was written, nor how many students saw it before it was reported,” the campuswide notice read.

Campus police are reviewing surveillance video, interviewing Ireland residents and consulting with St. Paul police in hopes of finding whoever is responsible. The word was on the inside of a window for a bathroom that is used by residents in many rooms. It was not visible from outside the all-male hall for mostly freshmen.

“We all play a part in helping to build an inclusive culture at St. Thomas,” the e-mail read. “Conduct like this demeans the entire campus community and will not be tolerated. We will continue to aggressively investigate and take strong disciplinary action against individuals who are found to be involved.”

In the mean time, the first of numerous gatherings was held earlier Thursday in the wake of what the e-mail called an incident that “is painful for our community.”

The initial opportunity offered was a multicultural counselor leading a listening session midday Thursday at the Student Diversity and Inclusion Center at the Intercultural Center, followed by counselors holding a “Let’s Talk” session and then a teach-in session sponsored by the College of Arts and Sciences and the School of Education.

At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, College of Arts and Sciences Dean Yohuru Williams will lead a gathering outside Ireland Hall “to reclaim the space and reaffirm our values,” the e-mail read.

On Friday, an informal “Purple Couch” is scheduled for 2 to 3 p.m. at the Student Diversity and Inclusion Center at the Intercultural Center.

In the meantime, school administrators are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact campus police (651-962-5555), the Dean of Students Office (651-962-6050) or the public safety tip line (651-962-TIPS or pstips@stthomas.edu).