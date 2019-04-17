Poor and minority patients in Minnesota are starting to receive better primary care but continue to have worse overall medical outcomes and more difficulty managing chronic illnesses such as diabetes.

In a sign of progress against the state’s longstanding health disparities, a new report shows that Minnesota clinics are doing a better job of screening low-income and minority adults for colon cancer and checking minority teenagers for depression — two of the medical indicators tracked in the annual review.

Timely colon cancer screenings for African-American adults increased from 56.4 percent of patients in 2014 to 58.6 percent last year, a modest rise but one that still represented progress in a minority group with a higher death rate from that form of cancer. And clinics showed particular progress with the Somali-speaking population; for them, screening increased from 20.8 percent to 32.2 percent, according to the report, which was released Wednesday morning by MN Community Measurement, a nonprofit that tracks quality of medical care in the state.

“Anything we can do to close those gaps is a good thing,” said Julie Sonier, president of MN Community Measurement, which uses clinic and insurance claims data to publicly report clinic results.

Clinics varied in their success at addressing disparities. The Family Practice Medical Center in Willmar conducted recommended colon cancer screenings for 75.2 percent of white patients, but for only 13.3 percent of black patients.

Stillwater Medical Group by comparison had above average screening rates for black and white patients, 73.8 percent and 74 percent respectively. And its screening rate of 80 percent for Hispanics was best in the state.

The screening disparity in Willmar was partly due to the fact that only 3 percent of its patients are black, said clinic administrator Stacey Zondervan. One black patient declining a screening can change the clinic’s rate substantially.

Zondervan said all patients are offered screening at the appropriate time — often at age 50 for people without family cancer — but she said the results suggest the clinic needs to do better.

“I don’t think that we’ve found that reliably effective way to communicate the importance of colonoscopies across all races and across all populations,” she said.

The latest report shows how the public reporting of clinic scores can influence change in medical care, Sonier said. The share of teens screened for depression has jumped roughly 40 percentage points since her organization started tracking clinics on that measure three years ago. The rate in black teens increased from 37.6 percent in 2015 to 79.8 percent last year.

Fairview Health System’s teen depression screening rate was actually higher in black patients, 86.3 percent, than white patients, 74.3 percent.

One strategy for boosting those results is empowering all caregivers — from primary care doctors to cardiologists to urgent care clinicians — to check patient records and to notify patients when they are due for screenings or other recommended forms of care, said Valerie Overton, a Fairview vice president.

“If you can’t present their health opportunities to them in that moment, you might not be able to get them back in,” Overton said.

Overall, the Community Measurement report showed a closing of racial disparities on “process” measures — whether or not doctors ordered appropriate tests or procedures on schedule. Racial disparities did not improve in “outcome” measures, such as the actual health of diabetic patients.

Clinics showed an 11 percentage point gap between the Minnesota state average and the rate of African-American patients with optimal management of their diabetes — which is measured by blood pressure, blood sugar levels, medication and tobacco usage. To close that gap, clinics would need to get another 2,403 black diabetes patients to optimal health.

The report did show some progress in closing disparities in health outcomes for low-income patients who receive Medicaid health benefits through the Minnesota Health Care Programs, or MHCP.

The rates of low-income patients with optimal asthma and diabetes scores are catching up with the overall state rates, which is significant because management of those diseases can be challenging for poorer patients who struggle to afford medicine, healthy food and exercise options.

But the gaps remain. In 2018, 32.8 percent of MHCP patients with diabetes were optimally managing their diseases, compared to 47.7 percent of Minnesotans with private or other forms of insurance.