Testing has now identified 54 cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Health provided the new tally on Monday morning, which represents an increase of 19 cases from Sunday. The state’s public health lab has also seen a surge in testing, with the positive cases being based on samples from approximately 1,893 patients.

Sherburne and Blue Earth counties reported their first cases, according to the state data.

State officials announced the temporary closure of schools and other efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 on Sunday. That also was the first day when testing found three cases of community transmission of the virus from person to person in Minnesota — and not just infections that people sustained while traveling to other countries or states where the virus was already spreading.

State health officials are scheduled to provide more information on the latest cases, and expanded testing efforts, at a media briefing Monday afternoon. So far, most Minnesota cases have involved people who have been able to recover at home, though one Anoka County patient was hospitalized in critical condition last week.

On Friday, Gov. Tim Walz declared a peacetime state of emergency and discouraged any meetings of 250 or more people and the cancellation of large gatherings and events. At the time, state officials opted to keep schools open due to low reported cases of COVID-19 among children globally, and to support health care workers who otherwise might need to stay at home if their child’s classes were canceled.

Lab technologists placed specimens onto the specimen distribution system at the Mayo Clinic's Superior Drive facility in Rochester.

On Sunday, Walz reversed his position and announced the cancellation of in-person K-12 classes for at least eight days, starting Wednesday, but tasked school districts to provide child care options for students of health care workers, and meals for students from low-income families.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have since recommended the cancellation of any events involving 50 people or more for the next eight weeks.

COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan, China, in December. While at least 80% of cases result in only mild symptoms, health officials are concerned because nobody has immunity to the virus and no vaccine exists for it.

Health officials urge people to practice social distancing and to keep six feet apart from others when possible, because the greatest of infection appears to be when people cough or sneeze droplets in the air that land on others.