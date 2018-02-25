Quite a haul

Fourteen athletes from Minnesota or with strong Minnesota connections are coming home with Olympic medals (*raced early Sunday):

Athlete Minnesota connection Olympic sport Medal

Hannah Brandt Vadnais Heights/Gophers women’s hockey gold

Dani Cameranesi Plymouth/Gophers women’s hockey gold

Jessie Diggins* Afton cross-country skiing gold

Tyler George Duluth men’s curling gold

Amanda Kessel Gophers women’s hockey gold

John Landsteiner Duluth men’s curling gold

Gigi Marvin Warroad/Gophers women’s hockey gold

Sidney Morin Minnetonka/Minn. Duluth women’s hockey gold

Kelly Pannek Plymouth/Gophers women’s hockey gold

Joe Polo Duluth men’s curling gold

Maddie Rooney (above) Andover/Minn. Duluth women’s hockey gold

John Shuster Chisholm men’s curling gold

Lee Stecklein Roseville/Gophers women’s hockey gold

Lindsey Vonn Burnsville Alpine skiing bronze