Quite a haul
Fourteen athletes from Minnesota or with strong Minnesota connections are coming home with Olympic medals (*raced early Sunday):
Athlete Minnesota connection Olympic sport Medal
Hannah Brandt Vadnais Heights/Gophers women’s hockey gold
Dani Cameranesi Plymouth/Gophers women’s hockey gold
Jessie Diggins* Afton cross-country skiing gold
Tyler George Duluth men’s curling gold
Amanda Kessel Gophers women’s hockey gold
John Landsteiner Duluth men’s curling gold
Gigi Marvin Warroad/Gophers women’s hockey gold
Sidney Morin Minnetonka/Minn. Duluth women’s hockey gold
Kelly Pannek Plymouth/Gophers women’s hockey gold
Joe Polo Duluth men’s curling gold
Maddie Rooney (above) Andover/Minn. Duluth women’s hockey gold
John Shuster Chisholm men’s curling gold
Lee Stecklein Roseville/Gophers women’s hockey gold
Lindsey Vonn Burnsville Alpine skiing bronze
