Spicer, Minn.

The 35th annual Winterfest continues today with ice skating, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, children’s ice fishing and live music. The festival highlight — the 16th annual Polar Plunge — will begin at 1 p.m. Sat. on Green Lake as a benefit for the Special Olympics. The festival continues on select days through Feb. 9 and includes pond hockey, a dance competition, an ice fishing tournament, games, Winter Fun Day at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center, special events at Glacial Ridge Winery and more (tinyurl.com/wm3ykq6).

Owatonna, Minn.

Grab your family and friends and team up to compete or watch a snow sculpting contest Wed.-next Sun. during the Bold & Cold winter festival in Central Park. Other outside activities include sledding, fat tire bicycle and Hok ski demonstrations, volleyball, skating, ice fishing and a medallion hunt. Warm up inside with games and activities for all ages at several sites (bold­coldowatonna.com/events).

Duluth

Mushers from the U.S. and Canada will trek along snow-packed trails through the Sawtooth Mountains during the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon Race next Sun. The 400-mile marathon and the 120-mile mid-distance (a junior race will also be held) are the longest sled dog races in the Lower 48 states. A 40-mile race will be held, as well. Opening ceremonies start at 3:30 p.m. Sat. and a reserved dinner ($20) will be at 4:30 p.m. at Lake Superior College. Fans can meet the mushers (no pets allowed) at 9 a.m. Sun. at the race starting point, Billy’s Duluth, 3502 W. Tischer Rd. Pre-race events include a Cutest Puppy Contest and a mini sled dog race (beargrea­se.com).

Colleen A. Coles