Biwabik, minn.

Outdoor holiday fun awaits visitors to the Iron Range during the 35th annual Weihnachtsfest, a winter festival, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat. The event will offer music, children’s activities, a tree lighting, fireworks and arts and crafts at the Biwabik city park, along Main Street and nearby sites (tinyurl.com/u55rql4).

Red Wing

Holiday festivities will also draw folks to the annual Celebration of the Arts from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat. at the Anderson Center. Visitors can peruse handmade items from local and regional vendors and tour the historic home decorated by area designers. Live music, art, holiday food and beverages will also be offered. Admission is $5, free for members and children (andersoncenter.org ).

Duluth

Partake in family fun on and off ice during the Arrowhead Ice Fishing and Winter Show Dec. 13-15 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. Get tips on ice fishing, trip planning and discounts on winter clothing and equipment. Check out the Instagram-ready 14-foot-high life-size snow globe featuring a winter wonderland. Noon-8 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. Admission is $10, free for ages 12 and under (mniceshow.com).

Lake City, S.D.

Stop by Fort Sisseton State Park on Dec. 14 for the Frontier Christmas and enjoy sleigh rides, roasted chestnuts, holiday caroling and more. The event is held annually at the former military outpost, and holiday traditions from pioneer life are highlighted. 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Free; $6 vehicle park entrance fee (tinyurl.com/s4yfweo).

Colleen A. Coles






