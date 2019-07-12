Taylors Falls, Minn.

A big celebration of the small town’s logging history will bring visitors to the 61st annual Wannigan Days Fri.-next Sun. Check out lumberjack and car shows. Enjoy a parade, live music and a self-guided tour of historical places. Or try to get someone soaked in the dunk tank, move to the music at a street dance and more (tfwannigan­days.com).

Hayward, Wis.,

Thousands of American Indians and visitors are expected to come together for the 46th annual Honor the Earth Pow-wow Fri.-next Sun. Members of the Lac Courte Oreilles band of Lake Superior Chippewa will celebrate their heritage with traditional ethnic dance, music, crafts and food (1-715-634-8934).

Oshkosh, Wis.

The 50th annual EAA AirVenture, the world’s premier aviation celebration, takes place July 22-28 at Wittman Regional Airport. This year flying fans from around the world can meet three Tuskegee Airmen and enjoy “Rise Above,” a free traveling mobile panoramic movie experience that highlights the famous World War II fighter pilots. Military plane flyovers, aerial team maneuvers, vintage aircraft and rides, exhibits, astronauts and other speakers will be featured (1-800-564-6322; airventure.org).

Glenwood, Minn.

Three parades and a sand-sculpting contest will highlight the 64th annual Waterama July 26-28. Attendees of all ages can experience water and car shows, dances, sporting events, a medallion hunt and children’s and other activities in or near City Park (waterama.org).

