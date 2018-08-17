Pine River, Minn.

Four days of dozens of musicians performing foot-stomping music and other activities are on tap for the 13th annual Lakes Bluegrass Festival Thu.-next Sun. at the Cass County Fairgrounds. Visitors can also enjoy old-time and square dances and music workshops (lakesbluegrass festival.com).

La Crosse, Wis.

The 43rd annual Great Folk Festival Fri.-next Sun. will draw guests of all ages to Riverside Park. On Friday an adult open mic show will begin at 5 p.m., followed by a concert featuring Pert Near Sandstone and the Coulee Boys. The rest of the weekend will feature live music and workshops on three stages, plus children’s activities, crafts demonstrations and the winner of the 2018 songwriter’s contest (greatriverfolk­fest.org).

Austin, Minn.

Regionally and nationally known artists will exhibit their work, present performances in music and storytelling and engage in audience Q&A sessions during the Austin ArtWorks Festival Sat.-next Sun. Various venues will host events, including the Historic Paramount Theatre (austinareaarts.org; 1-507-434-0934).

Prairie du Sac, Wis.

There will plenty of things to do and see — in addition to throwing cow chips — at the 44th annual Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw & Festival Aug. 31-Sept. 1 at Marion Park. A corporate chip competition is scheduled for Friday. On Saturday, adult, kid, and team chip throwers will compete. Other event highlights include an arts and crafts fair, a performance by cloggers, a beanbag tournament, a parade and children’s activities (wiscow­chip.com).

Colleen A. Coles





