Minot, N.D.

Charley Pride, Clint Black, Chicks With Hits and others will perform Wed.-Sat. at Norsk Hostfest, the largest Scandinavian festival in North America, at the All Seasons Arena. Every fall for 42 years, the popular event has brought visitors from around the country to enjoy live entertainment, authentic ethnic food and cultural clothing and exhibits. Visitors can also check out the Vikings village, an authors’ corner, a lefse masters cooking contest, an international market and more (hostfest.com).

Winona, Minn.

Stop by the banks of the Mississippi River Thu.-next Sun. for Boats and Bluegrass, a three-day family festival of live music, free boat rentals and camping. (boatsandbluegrass.com).

Pelican Rapids, minn.

Maplewood State Park will be awash in fall colors during Leaf Days Sat.-next Sun. and Oct. 5-6. Enjoy a hike or drive through the park past lakes, ponds, trails and hills. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 1-218-863-8383 or e-mail contact@friendsofmaplewood.org.

Gays mills, wis.

Enjoy apples and much more during the 61st annual Apple Festival Fri.-next Sun. On Friday, music, food, a carnival and other fun will kick things off. Saturday is the day for the most of the activities including adult and children’s fun run/walks, sports and games tournaments, more music and carnival fun. Sunday, the fest wraps up with a parade at 1:30 p.m. and other festivities until 5 p.m. (gaysmills.org/applefest.html).

Colleen A. Coles





