Appleton, Minn.

Local artists will display and sell their works during self-guided studio tours Fri.-next Sun. during the Meander: Upper Minnesota River Art Crawl. Dozens of galleries in cities from Appleton to Granite Falls and Montevideo to Ortonville are included. Hours are noon-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday (artsmeander.com; 1-866-866-5432).

Albert Lea, Minn.

Experience and celebrate the history of pioneer life Sat.-next Sun. at the 33rd annual Big Island Rendezvous and Festival, the state’s largest fur-trade re-enactment. More than 1,000 costumed re-enactors will tell stories, demonstrate crafts and more. Performers include Alan Munde Trio, Strangebyrds from Colorado, Roe Family Singers, Wild Goose Chase Cloggers and others. Hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $15-$30 (bigislandfest­ival.org).

RED WING, Minn. Fine art, food and fun highlight the 53rd annual Red Wing Arts Fall Festival Oct. 12-13. Artists from around the Midwest will showcase and sell their art, and a youth art fair, live entertainment, food trucks and more will be featured downtown. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday (redwingarts.org).

Winterset, Iowa

During the 50th annual Madison County Covered Bridge Festival Oct. 12-13, visitors can marvel at the county’s six remaining historic bridges. Highlights include bridge tours, a parade; horse, wagon, carriage and tractor rides; a 5K run/walk; museum, art center and historical church tours; a pioneer village and more (madisoncount­y.com).

Colleen A. Coles





