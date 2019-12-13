Rapid City, S.D.

Celebrate the culture of the Lakota Nation during the 43rd annual Lakota Nation Invitational Wed.-Sat. Youths from around the U.S. will compete in sports, handgame, poetry and other competitions, and guests can also enjoy a powwow, storytelling and more at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Events start at 9 a.m. daily (lakotanationinvitational.com).

Mankato

South of the Twin Cities, holiday revelers can walk or drive through Sibley Park to see more than 1 million LED lights during the annual Kiwanis Holiday Lights. The display features a lighted tunnel, giant Christmas tree, live reindeer, photos with Santa Claus (through Dec. 22), an ice sculpting contest, ice skating and more through Dec. 31. Hours are 5-9 p.m. Sun.-Thu., 5-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. (kiwanisholidaylights.com).

Pella, Iowa

At the Pella Historical Village visitors can gaze at the site’s 22 decorated buildings through Dec. 30. Guests can also stop by the Vermeer Windmill for a guided tour (10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sat.), or take a self-guided tour to visit the Sod House, Heritage Hall, a meat and cheese shop, a recreated Dutch bakery, a blacksmith shop and more. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. Closed Christmas Day (1-641-628-2409).

Dodgeville, Wis.

Experience holiday traditions from around the world during the 72nd annual Festival of Christmas and Midwinter Traditions Dec. 28-Jan. 1 at the Folklore Village. The seasonal celebration includes folk songs and art, ethnic afternoon teas, dancing, exhibits, children’s activities and more (tinyurl.com/wv28d5r).

