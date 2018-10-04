harmony, Minn.

A weekend of family-geared activities will draw visitors to Haunted Harmony Oct. 18-21. Held during Minnesota Educator Academy release days, costumed visitors and others can enjoy fun and haunting festivities including a parade, the Monster Bash Haunted House, movies, a children's costume contest, trick-or-treating, pumpkin carving, plus tours of Niagara Cave and the Amish community (tinyurl.com/ybajtqbh).

BARABOO, SPRING GREEN, MINERAL POINT & DODGEVILLE, Wis.

Treat yourself to the Fall Art Tour Oct. 19-21 where you'll have an opportunity to see artists' demonstrations in more than 40 studios and galleries. The free self-guided tour highlights works by more than 50 local and visiting artists, including, paintings, quilts, jewelry, sculpture, pottery, stained glass, mixed media, metal and woodworking. Some art will be for sale. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (fallarttour.com).

PEPIN, ALMA & STOCKHOLM, wIS.

Travel the world through film during the Flyway Film Festival Oct. 19-21. Guests can choose from more than 40 independent shorts, documentaries and feature-length films at four venues. Highlights include the 2018 South by Southwest audience winner, "TransMilitary," which follows the lives of four transgender people serving in the military; "A Fine Line," a look at the obstacles that women chefs and restaurant owners overcame to be successful; and "Decoding the Driftless," a documentary exploring the vast, scenic landscape of the Driftless Area located in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa (flywayfilmfestival.org).

Colleen A. Coles