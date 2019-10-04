Pepin & Stockholm, Wis., and Wabasha, Minn.

During the Flyway Film Festival Thu.-next Sun., choose from more than 40 independent shorts, documentaries and feature-length films at four venues. Highlights include "Decoding the Driftless," a documentary about the Driftless Area in Minnesota and adjoining states that sold out at last year's event, and "17 Blocks," a documentary that explores the lives of a family in a distressed neighborhood just blocks from the U.S. Capitol (­flywayfilmfestival.org).

Pipestone, Minn.

Ghostly stories and adventures will draw visitors to the annual Pipestone Paranormal Weekend Fri.-Sat. Visitors can hear stories about paranormal encounters, get a psychic reading, take a ghost walk, attend an author talk or join a ghost hunt and more at the Calumet Inn, the Pipestone County Museum, Pipestone Performing Arts Center and Old Woodlawn Cemetery ($10-$80, pipestonecounty museum.com).

BENTONSPORT, BIRMINGHAM, BONAPARTE & FARMINGTON, Iowa

Take in the sights and explore almost a dozen towns during the Scenic Drive Festival Fri.-next Sun. in Van Buren County, Iowa. Enjoy parades, museum and historic barn tours, a 5K, 10K and 2-mile run/walk, camping, music, food and much more (tinyurl.com/y5rkygkc).

Fish Creek, Wis.

In Door County, a weekend of fall activities for all ages will highlight the annual Jack O'Lantern Days Oct. 25-27. Folks will gather at the town hall to enjoy a costume kiddie parade, mask-making and trick-or-treating. See birds of prey at Founders Square (1-800-577-1880).

Colleen A. Coles