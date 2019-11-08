St. Cloud

Choo choo, the trains are coming. On Saturday, the daylong, annual Granite City Train Show at the River’s Edge Convention Center will include everything from antique trains for collectors to buy or gaze at, to operating model trains that fans of all ages can enjoy. Dozens of vendors will sell accessories, memorabilia, books and more. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $6, free for ages 10 and under (tinyurl.com/y6asc5uq).

Cedarburg, Wis.

Friday marks the start of the 25th annual Festive Friday Eves at the Cedar Creek Settlement. Visitors can celebrate holiday traditions from 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Dec. 20. Highlights include live entertainment, Santa’s workshop, wine tastings and tours of the settlement’s five historic buildings, with artists’ studios, galleries, shops and the Cedar Creek Winery (cedarcreeksettle­ment.com).

Milwaukee Christkindlmarket, the annual German-themed holiday celebration, kicks off Friday at the Fiserv Forum and continues through Dec. 24 with dozens of special events, activities, vintage collectibles, gifts, live entertainment, food and more (christkindlmarket.com/milwaukee).

Sturgeon bay, Wis.

Celebrate the holiday season Nov. 22-24 during Christmas by the Bay. The weekend festivities begin at 7 p.m. Nov. 22 with a tree-lighting celebration and continue at 10 a.m. Nov. 23 with a parade. Other events at the Sturgeon Bay Visitor Center and around town include store specials, live music, horse-drawn wagon rides, picture taking with Santa, a Santa brunch and more (tinyurl.com/y55r6f8j).

Colleen A. Coles





