Richmond, Minn.

Local and regional bands will entertain fans during the Minnesota Bluegrass and Old-Time Music Festival Thu.-next Sun. at the El Rancho Mañana campground. The four-day fest features more than 30 hours of music on multiple stages, plus pre-festival instructional camps, jam sessions, workshops, games and dances (tinyurl.com/yawb4vj8).

Grand Portage, Minn.

Celebrate Rendezvous Days and Traditional Pow-Wow Fri.-next Sun. at the Grand Portage National Monument. The event highlights the area’s history and the culture of the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa with a powwow, food, camping, re-enactments of 18th-century life and more (tinyurl.com/yacxwzay; 1-218-475-0123).

Minocqua & Superior, Wis.

Paddling enthusiasts can grab their water gear or watch teams compete during dragon boat festivals this month. On Aug. 18 the Minocqua Dragon Festival will be held on Lake Minocqua at Torpy Park. Opening ceremonies start at 8 a.m. Heat races will run from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The finals 2K race begins at 3:15 p.m. Attendees can also enjoy live entertainment, a beer garden and children’s events (minocquadragonboat.com). The Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival, Aug. 24-25 at Barkers Island, features live music at 6:30 p.m. Friday, followed by fireworks at 9 p.m. and the Mackie Brothers performing from 9:20-11 p.m. On Saturday, a pancake breakfast will be held from 8 a.m.-noon and boat races will be held from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Other activities include a youth dance show, a Korean sword demonstration, food and more (lakesuperiordragons.com).

Colleen A. Coles