Austin, Minn.

The Austin ArtWorks Festival continues today downtown with artists from around the country displaying and selling their art, and festivalgoers engaging in public art projects. Also, more than 100 artists will sell their works at the Austin ArtWorks Center. Literary fans can head to Sweet Reads bookstore for authors’ readings and everyone can enjoy live music starting at 3 p.m. by Austin native Charlie Parr and others (austinareaarts.org).

Baudette, Minn.

This small town is gearing up for a large celebration — the World Ploughing Contest Fri-Sat. Spectators will watch top competitors from dozens of countries showcase their plowing skills in stubble and grassland contests. U.S. national competitions will be held next Sun. Other highlights include antique and vintage tractors, live music, a beer garden and more ($15-$25; tinyurl.com/y5da9ey5).

WAUSAU, WIS.

Experience all things artsy during the 30th annual Artrageous Weekend Sept. 7-8. Dozens of artists will show their works Saturday morning at the opening of “Birds in Art,” an annual exhibit at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum, on display through Dec. 1. On Saturday and Sunday visitors can also enjoy three other art-filled events. The 55th annual Festival of Arts, on 3rd Street downtown, will feature more than 120 artists, live music, family activities and more, and at the Center for Visual Arts guests can check out art in the pottery studio, the Vault Gallery and Studio Room. At Marathon Park, Art in the Park will offer more fine art, wearable art and items for your home, children’s book readings and more. Event hours vary (tinyurl.com/y33s8wd2).

Colleen A. Coles