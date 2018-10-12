Wabasha and Kellogg, Minn.

Fall colors, American Indian cultural exhibits, live raptors and other animals are drawing visitors to Sept­Oberfest in Wabasha and Kellogg. Guest speakers from the National Eagle Center and others will share stories about eagles, hawks, peregrines and other raptors. Children can enjoy pumpkin decorating, face painting, balloon animals and carriage rides. Enjoy live music, shopping, food and more through Oct. 27. tinyurl.com/ybsefkjg.

Fairmont, Minn.

Join the fun and festivities of a Fall Festival through Oct. 30 at Center Creek Orchard in Fairmont. Families are invited to see what’s happening in the apple barn and to pick-your-own pumpkins from the pumpkin patch. Visitors can also enjoy fall colors on helicopter rides, play mini-golf and watch woodcarving demonstrations. More activities include scarecrow building, storytelling, a giant maze, a super slide and a haunted forest. Admission is $9, free for ages 2 and under. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. centercreekorchard.com; 1-507-773-4547.

Lutsen, Minn.

Fans of bluegrass can enjoy plenty of live sounds during the 28th annual Bluegrass Masters Weekend Nov. 2-4 at Lutsen Resort on Lake Superior. Guests can arrive on Friday for weekend lodging specials, registration and jam sessions. On Saturday there will be workshops and more jamming, and a concert. On Sunday guests can enjoy more informal music sessions before checking out. tinyurl.com/y8nrp76r.

Colleen A. Coles