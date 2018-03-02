The Star Tribune Editorial Board received more than 160 submissions after asking readers last week to submit their questions about guns. Go below to vote on your favorite of the four we selected, and the board will address the top choice in an upcoming editorial.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Commentary
Rash Report: #MeToo movement will hasten Hollywood shifts
Drive for diversity in front of and behind the camera bolstered by "Black Panther" and activism.
Bill George and Richard Davis
A salute to the Mayo Clinic's retiring servant-leader
How Dr. John Noseworthy's mission-focused approach can aid Minnesota's world-class medical sector and other fields as well.
Letters
Readers Write: Gun policy, Minnesota Legislature, remedial education
A cultural Tower of Babel.
Tim Schaefer and Amanda LaGrange
Measure to combat our throwaway tech culture would be win-win for repair workers and landfills
Minnesota legislators are considering a bipartisan bill that would require electronics manufacturers to make replacement parts and tools needed for repairs available.
Editorial
Fix Minnesota's vehicle license and registration system
Republicans shouldn't hold up requested funding shift for MNLARS.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.