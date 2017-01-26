The curious combination of Queen + Adam Lambert will make its Twin Cities debut on July 14 at Xcel Energy Center.

Lambert, the “American Idol” sensation who has had a hit-and-miss career, has been working part-time with Queen since 2011. They toured together in 2012 (six concerts) and in 2014-15 (66 shows throughout the world).

Lambert is handling lead vocals since founding Queen frontman Freddie Mercury died in 1991. Paul Rodgers, of Free and Bad Company fame, worked with the surviving members of Queen from 2005-09.

The band features two original members, guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor. The repertoire includes such 1980s and ‘90s classics as “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “We Are the Champions” that landed the British band in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.

Tickets, priced from $29.50 to $149.50, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 3 at the Xcel box office, ticketmaster.com and livenation.com