Q: What happened to "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire," my favorite game show?

A: The series has ended after a long run including 20 years in prime time and syndication. The prime-time version launched to huge numbers on ABC in 1999, but the network's excessive use of the show — running it almost every night — wearied audiences and it ended in 2002. (There were brief attempts to bring it back in 2004 and 2009.) But 2002 also saw the series move into broadcast syndication, with hosts including Meredith Vieira and Chris Harrison, and remain there until the company behind it tersely announced its end this year.

A Trekkie's plea

Q: As an avid "Star Trek" fan, I would love to know if a fourth theatrical movie is about to arrive in theaters. I'd be first in line!

A: The future is hazy for a new "Star Trek" film, the fourth with Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto starring, and the 14th if you count earlier efforts showcasing the original "Star Trek" team and "Star Trek: The Next Generation." There's been talk about one since around the time that "Star Trek Beyond" premiered in 2013. But reports in January of this year said the so-called "Star Trek 4" had been shelved. Forbes's Scott Mendelson said that "Star Trek" just did not seem like a big event in contrast with franchises such as "Star Wars" and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And, he added, the franchise has a healthy life on TV again, thanks to "Star Trek: Discovery."

What would get masses of moviegoers buzzing about "Star Trek" again? How about Quentin Tarantino? He's been interested in directing an R-rated "Star Trek" and talked about it while promoting "Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood." Making that even more tantalizing is his claim that his next film, his 10th, will also be his last, so would that be "Star Trek"?

Fade to 'Gray'

Q: I am wondering what happened to "The Book of John Gray" on the OWN channel. I saw on YouTube he was having trouble in his marriage. Could that be the reason that it is not on?

A: Gray, lead pastor of Relentless Church in Greenville, S.C., has been public about difficulties in his marriage, suggesting that he and his wife, Aventer, came close to divorce. But an OWN representative said: "We enjoyed having 'The Book of John Gray' as a part of our unscripted programming lineup. There are no plans at this time for new episodes."

The many lives of 'School Days'

Q: In the 1950s or '60s there was a movie called "Tom Brown's School Days," similar to "Oliver Twist" and "Great Expectations." Do you know what has become of this movie?

A: The novel by Thomas Hughes has inspired four movies — in 1916, 1940, 1951 and 2005 — as well as a British miniseries that aired on "Masterpiece Theatre" in 1973. The miniseries is on DVD, as are the 1940 and 2005 versions. I have seen a DVD of the 1951 version, but it is in a European format that is not compatible with many U.S. DVD players.

