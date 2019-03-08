Descendants of some late University of Minnesota leaders involved in a debate about renaming campus buildings are going on the offensive, saying the process excluded their voices and unfairly maligned their relatives.

On Friday, several university regents echoed those concerns with sharply worded critiques of the process to consider renaming. A majority on the board wants to see more research before its members make a decision to rename Coffman Memorial Union and three other buildings, said its chair, David McMillan.

Last week, President Eric Kaler tentatively recommended that the U’s governing board strip the names of former administrators from campus buildings because of policies that segregated campus housing or might have targeted Jewish students. His proposal seconded the recommendations of a 125-page report by a university task force and calls by student leaders to rename Coffman. Kaler said a key next step would be hearing from families, in a process that sets a high-stakes precedent on the U campus, where a building has never been renamed for historical reasons.

The U’s governing board discussed those recommendations Friday, and some regents questioned if the task force, made up largely of U faculty, had omitted important exonerating evidence or read too much into letters and other documents.

“I want to make sure we don’t sacrifice fairness and integrity to reach an end in support of other values that are very prescient right now,” said Regent Darrin Rosha.

But a couple of regents praised the task force’s report as thorough and suggested they might be ready to act on its recommendations. Regent Abdul Omari said the report offers strong evidence of overt discrimination by the four men in the 1930s and 40s: former presidents Lotus Coffman and Walter Coffey, former Dean Edward Nicholson and former comptroller and vice president William Middlebrook.

“I don’t see a context or a time in which that is OK,” he said.

Descendants of two former administrators involved in the debate wrote regents in recent days to voice dismay with the renaming process.

Chris Middlebrook, the grandson of William Middlebrook, and other family members had asked repeatedly for a chance to meet with the university task force and with Kaler. Middlebrook said they wanted to offer a defense of Middlebrook’s legacy — give him a voice in what struck them as a trial of his reputation.

Middlebrook says the family, which has deep ties to the U, was disappointed that a meeting with Kaler was scheduled for later this month only after the task force and the president had weighed in on the renamings.

“My grandfather deserved better than this character assassination without any ability for anyone to represent him,” he said. “The actions of the University show you can definitely kill a man who is already dead.”

The report says Middlebrook wielded considerable power during his 33-years on campus, actively backed policies excluding black students from university housing and later oversaw the launch of International House, essentially a segregated residence hall for black students. He also played a positive role in growing the campus and promoting his “open door policy,” a push to make the university more affordable.

Chris Middlebrook, a retired attorney, says the report relied heavily on several brief letters William Middlebrook wrote to draw conclusions about where he stood. He said Middlebrook simply followed policies set by his superiors, Coffman and Coffey.

The task force report says that when Guy Ford stepped in as acting president, he wrote Middlebrook that the university would stop blocking black students from campus housing and went on to publicize that letter — a move the task force interpreted as a tacit rebuke of Middlebrook. But Chris Middlebrook says there is no evidence that his grandfather opposed the change or that he resisted in any way when Coffey’s successor, James Morrill, did away with segregated housing.

Catherine Holtzclaw, Edward Nicholson’s granddaughter-in-law, said she had asked Regent Richard Beeson, her family’s longtime banker, to pass on letters of appreciation Nicholson received at his retirement to the task force. Her family — packed with U graduates — had not heard from the university until last week, when a U official e-mailed to say Kaler would meet with her at Beeson’s urging.

“I’m not sure what going to see him is going to get us other than angry,” she said.

The task force report charges Nicholson, dean from 1917 until retirement in 1941, surveilled student activists and compiled lists of “Jew agitators” that he shared with the FBI and others. The report also acknowledges Nicholson, nicknamed “Dean Nick,” had a reputation for caring deeply for students and advocating for them.

The Star Tribune reached Coffman’s great-grandson, who said he and his siblings have no comment on the renaming push, of which they were not aware. The newspaper could not reach descendants of Coffey.

On Friday, the co-chairs of the university task force — law and history professor Susanna Blumenthal and John Coleman, dean of the College of Liberal Arts — told regents they dug deeply into the historical context of the former U leaders’ actions. They acknowledged widespread discrimination against blacks and Jews in housing and employment in the Twin Cities at the time.

But they also said many on and off campus were calling on the U to exercise moral leadership on these issues, which they repeatedly failed to do. Keeping their names on campus buildings would be out of step with today’s key university values of diversity and inclusion, they said.

“We persisted with this work because symbols matter,” said Blumenthal. “We live by them.”

But some regents said they were not convinced. Several, who said they had pored over documents in the university archives, said the report left out references in Coffman’s correspondence of a unanimous governing board backing segregated campus housing. The task force report does not mention Fred Snyder, the influential board chair who served for more than three decades, some said.

Beeson said the report helps add complexity to a “sanitized version” of U history. But he said descendants of the administrators should have been contacted sooner and some of their accomplishments given more weight in the report, including the “transformative” launch of the General College.

Rosha argued the report includes strong damning statements without citing sources backing them up. He read out loud from a letter in which Nicholson argues for the election of independent regents, without regard to their partisan allegiance.

But a visibly indignant Regent Omari pushed back on the suggestion university faculty had produced shoddy scholarship and urged Rosha to write an alternative report. He said the board stands to send a powerful message to students and others: “This report is looking forward rather than rewriting the past.”

Regent Linda Cohen thanked the task force for its work and voiced some ambivalence about how to proceed. She spoke about being unable to attend a classmate’s Sweet 16 birthday celebration because the American Automotive Association, which hosted it, did not allow Jews on the premises at the time.

The task force co-chairs said documents suggest the Board of Regents gave the presidents significant leeway on these policies, pointing to Ford’s move to break with them during his short time at the helm. They said they stand by their and their colleagues’ work.

A string of universities have moved in recent years to remove building names after reckoning with their namesakes’ complicated legacies. Last year Duke stripped from a campus building the name of Julian Carr, who donated land on which the university stands but who was also a vocal Ku Klux Klan supporter.

Yale, after at first deciding to keep former Vice President John Calhoun’s name on a building, reversed itself in 2017 following student protests and dropped it. Stanford last year moved to rename a pedestrian mall and a building bearing the name of Father Junipero Serra, the 18th-century founder of the California mission school system, which victimized American Indians.

Kaler said his administration will work with the task force co-chairs to respond to the regents’ concerns and suggest next steps. The board could see four new regents join it later this spring, and incoming U President Joan Gabel takes over in July.

“I’d say it’s more important that we get this right than fast,” Rosha said.