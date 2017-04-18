As the anniversary of Prince’s death draws near, the Minnesota Historical Society opens a display Tuesday in his memory that includes an outfit he wore in the making of the 1984 movie “Purple Rain.”

The display is in the lobby of the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul and includes recently acquired handwritten lyrics to an unreleased song called “I Hope We Work it Out,” signed by Prince in 1977.

The lyrics were written on lined yellow paper and acquired by the Historical Society at an auction. The song was composed at the suggestion of music producer and writer David Rivkin, the society said, and was played at a private luncheon when Prince flew to California to sign his contract with Warner Bros. — referred to as W.B. in the lyrics.

The suit is comprised of a purple jacket, white ruffled shirt and studded pants.

There is no charge to view the display, which incudes other items and can be viewed through Sunday during the center’s regular hours.

The “Purple Rain” suit’s presentation is just one of several events scheduled in the Twin Cities to mark Prince’s death on April 21, 2016, at his Chanhassen compound.