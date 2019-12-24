PUNTS APLENTY
It wasn't Tarvaris Jackson-first-career-start bad, but Monday the Vikings had their fewest first downs since that game, which was also a prime-time game against the Packers
3 at Green Bay Dec. 21, 2006 L 9-7
5 vs. Green Bay Nov. 11, 1971 W 3-0
6 at New Orleans Sept. 22, 1991 L 26-0
7 vs. Detroit Nov. 12, 1967 T 10-10
7 vs. San Francisco Dec. 14, 1969 W 10-7
7 vs. Detroit Dec. 11, 1971 W 29-10
7 vs. Green Bay Dec. 23, 2019 L 23-10
Source: Pro Football Reference
Inspired Black medical students send message with plantation photo: 'We are our ancestors' wildest dreams'
Inspired Black medical students send message with plantation photo: 'We are our ancestors' wildest dreams'
