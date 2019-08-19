Ah, fall.

The leaves are golden in the trees and crunchy underfoot. The air is colder, but not bitterly so. The apples are ripening and the SPAM is pumpkin spice flavored.

Wait, what was that last part?

Indeed, your favorite Minnesota-based meat product is jumping on the pumpkin spice train and riding it straight to internet sensationalism. Its newest flavor addition, a limited edition Pumpkin Spice SPAM, boasts notes of "cinnamon, clove, allspice and nutmeg."

"Pumpkin spice season has delighted consumers for years now," Hormel said in a press release. "The iconic SPAM brand has captured the hearts and taste buds for even longer (more than 80 years in fact!). True to the brand’s roots, SPAM Pumpkin Spice combines deliciousness with creativity, allowing the latest variety to be incorporated into a number of dishes, from on-trend brunch recipes to an easy, pick-me-up snack."

For proof of the versatility of sweet-and-spicy canned meat, Hormel offers this recipe for SPAM Pumpkin Spice and Fall Vegetable Hash.

Since 1937, the canned, ready-to-eat pork has been a staple on grocery store shelves across the globe. Made by Hormel, based in Austin, Minn., the popular product is celebrated with its very own SPAM museum, which opened in 1991, before being revamped and expanded in 2002 and again in 2016. The new location takes up 14,000 square feet in downtown Austin, Minn.

This isn't the first time SPAM has experimented with its iconic meat product. Since its inception, SPAM has added Hot & Spicy, Teriyaki, Hickory Smoke, Chorizo, Black Pepper and Portugese Sausage, among others to its flavor offerings.

The limited edition Pumpkin Spice SPAM goes on sale September 23, online only at SPAM.com and Walmart.com. Like its fellow pumpkin spice offerings, this special flavor is as ephemeral as a Minnesota fall, so order while supplies last.