Johanna Day and Carlo Alban in the Broadway production of "Sweat." /Joan Marcus

The Mobile Unit is "Sweat"ing its way to Minnesota.

The touring arm of New York's Public Theater, the Mobile Unit is staging a trio of free Minnesota performances of the Pulitzer and Tony-winning play "Sweat" this week. The drama, which is by Lynn Nottage ("Intimate Apparel"), takes place in a bar in Reading, Pa., where characters confront divisions along racial lines and the closing of a factory, which supplies many of the town's jobs. Its cast will include Carlo Alban, reprising the role he played in the Broadway production.

Oscar Eustis, artistic director of the Public, said the tour was timed to hit prior to the mid-term elections in communities that were deeply divided by the 2016 presidential election. In Minnesota, the tour stops are Mankato's Centenary United Methodist Church (6:30 p.m., Oct. 11), Rochester's Heintz Center Commons (6 p.m., Oct. 12) and St. Cloud's Great River Regional Library (1 p.m., Oct. 13). The performances are presented in collaboration with the Guthrie Theater.

Tickets are free, but they can be reserved by clicking on the desired town in a list at the show's website.