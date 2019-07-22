Becker County deputies shoot, injure man; officer also hurt

Law enforcement officers shot and injured a man who had threatened to hurt himself Saturday night at a residence just north of Frazee, according to a news release from the Becker County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy was also injured in the incident.

Authorities responded to a call about 10 p.m. requesting a welfare check on a possibly suicidal man at a home on County Road 29, the release said.

Officers learned that the man told 911 dispatchers he may have tried to overdose on drugs and threatened to harm himself.

The man wouldn't leave the home, despite instructions by law enforcement to do so, the release said, so officers entered the home after 45 minutes.

Deputies used a Taser and a firearm on the man, injuring him. He was taken to Essentia Hospital in Fargo for medical treatment.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will investigate.

ERIN ADLER

Pickup truck driver is killed in rollover north of Twin Cities

A pickup truck driver rolled his vehicle before dawn Sunday about 20 miles north of the Twin Cities and was killed, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 5:10 a.m. on Forest Boulevard, roughly 1 mile north of Harris, according to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office.

The southbound pickup entered the east ditch to the left and rolled multiple times, the Sheriff's Office said.

PAUL WALSH

Hastings man, 59, found dead in fishing boat on Mille Lacs

A 59-year-old Hastings man was found dead Saturday in his fishing boat after it washed up on the shores of Lake Mille Lacs during an intensive search, authorities said.

The man, identified as Daniel Gable, had been missing all day when his wife got worried, according to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office.

Gable was reportedly fishing on the lake Friday but failed to touch base with family and friends or to check out of his hotel.

Later Saturday, search teams discovered Gable's boat washed ashore, just south of Cash's Landing. His body was inside.

LIZ SAWYER

Man shot to death in St. Cloud; fight at party reported nearby

A 24-year-old man was fatally shot in St. Cloud early Saturday, police said.

The St. Cloud man had a gunshot wound when he was found by police in the driver's seat of a vehicle in an alley on the 300 block of S. 4th Avenue, Cmdr. Brett Mushatt said in a news release.

Officers administered emergency aid until an ambulance arrived. The victim was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, where he died.

Just after 3:30 a.m., police received a report of a person with a gun. On their way to the scene, officers learned that a man had been shot.

A preliminary investigation showed that a fight had broken out at a party at a nearby apartment. Several people were at the shooting scene, and many fled, including the suspect or suspects.

ZÖE JACKSON