A 16-year-old girl from New Richland, Minn., considered missing has been found safe, Minnesota authorities said.

Grace Cummins left school on Tuesday and was seen getting in a blue semitrailer truck, authorities said. The truck driver dropped her off near Hwy. 13 and Main Street W. in Albert Lea.

Concerned for her welfare, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension sent out an alert about noon Thursday about her, asking for the public’s help in locating her. About 9:30 p.m., the BCA said Grace had been located safely in Albert Lea.

