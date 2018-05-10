A 16-year-old girl from New Richland, Minn., considered missing has been found safe, Minnesota authorities said.
Grace Cummins left school on Tuesday and was seen getting in a blue semitrailer truck, authorities said. The truck driver dropped her off near Hwy. 13 and Main Street W. in Albert Lea.
Concerned for her welfare, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension sent out an alert about noon Thursday about her, asking for the public’s help in locating her. About 9:30 p.m., the BCA said Grace had been located safely in Albert Lea.
STAFF REPORT
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
West Metro
Son's death pushes Minn. mom into fight over rising drug prices
Mother of young Minneapolis man who died because he couldn't afford insulin leads fight.
Local
Tribal protest planned before Minnesota's fishing opener
The protest is sparked by Chippewa tribal members' opposition to an oil pipeline in northern Minnesota.
North Metro
Major Twin Cities drug trafficker sentenced to 25 years in prison
Brooklyn Center man smuggled meth, cocaine into the metro for years.
West Metro
Wayzata officer's death to be avenged in court; honors planned in D.C., St. Paul
Family to attend Friday sentencing for driver, then ceremonies for fallen officers.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis leaders urge action after air-pollution spike
Mayor Jacob Frey and Council Members Jeremiah Ellison and Phillipe Cunningham urged the state to reduce air pollution in the riverfront industrial zone.