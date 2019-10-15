The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect linked to at least three sexual assaults and a burglary earlier this month.

The suspect is described as a black man 20 to 30 years old, tall, with a slender build, and a small beard. He is believed to be driving an early 2000s dark color Volvo S40 sedan with silver rims and a Minnesota license plate.

Authorities say surveillance footage and other evidence ties the man to several recent assaults.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 651-266-7320.