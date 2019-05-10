The Pine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 42-year-old man from Grasston, Minn.

Irvin William Obrien, 42, last had phone contact with his family in late April, the Sheriff’s Office said in an alert issued by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. It’s believed his last known location was in the area of Braham, Minn., and it is unknown if he is on foot or with a vehicle. “Law enforcement is concerned for Irvin’s well-being and requests your assistance in locating him,” the alert said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 320-629-8380 or dial 911.

STAFF REPORT