With the debate over a citywide minimum wage in St. Paul underway, members of the public will have multiple opportunities to share their thoughts over the next few months.

At public input sessions this summer, the Citizens League, a nonpartisan group studying a minimum-wage increase in St. Paul, will collect data and solicit feedback on the second half of its report to the city. Part 1 was presented to the City Council in February.

Two meetings, on June 7 and Aug. 4, will occur before the report is completed. Another two, on Sept. 15 and 20, will take place afterward. People can also e-mail comments to minwage@citizensleague.org, or leave comments at 651-401-2474.

Mayor Melvin Carter has said he plans to pass a citywide minimum wage ordinance by the end of the year, but the details have yet to be decided.

“Raising the minimum wage is a big change for St. Paul,” Carter said in a statement Tuesday. “Engaging community voices at every step in this process is critical to developing a set of recommendations that best serve our city.”

Go to www.stpaul.gov/departments/mayors-office/minimum-wage-sessions for locations, times and other details about the public input sessions.