Protesters attempting to rally at the Minnesota Board of Public Defense's office in downtown Minneapolis Monday afternoon were blocked by a board employee from accessing the office.

Seven protesters demanded that the board reinstate Hennepin County Chief Public Defender Mary Moriarty, who was suspended indefinitely on Dec. 23, pending an investigation. They intended to air their grievances to State Chief Public Defender Bill Ward, but were intercepted in the first-floor lobby of the Novel Coworking Tritech building at 331 2nd Av. S.

Protesters said they believe Moriarty was targeted because of her advocacy for communities of color and her criticism of Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, among other reasons. Communities United Against Police Brutality (CUAPB), Judicial Election Empowerment Project, Racial Justice Network, Movement Support Network and Cop Watch Minneapolis organized the 1 p.m. rally that never made it to the board's ninth-floor office.

Moriarty previously said her suspension came days after a board committee asked about her "inflexibility" with other criminal justice officials; having "excessive absences" with no explanation; an allegation of "racism" she had made; a 9-month-old retweet referring to the anniversary of a lynching; and a "culture of fear" in the office she runs.

She has disputed the claims.

Kristine Kolar, a chief public defender with the board, intercepted the protesters in the lobby and said they could not go to the board's office because they did not have an appointment. Building management also asked the board to prohibit the group's access, she added.

The board's office is publicly accessible via elevators on the first floor and skyway level of the building.

"Neither of them could make it," Kolar said, noting that Ward and the only other board member who worked at the location were off site. "It is my understanding you did not clear this with them … They asked me to receive you."

Kolar later said she worked out of a different location.

"Well, you know, again we had intentions to visit your office in a civilized manner," said Michelle Gross, president of CUAPB. "It's very strange to us that we're being told we can't go up there, or that, you know, management has decided that we should have a meeting in the lobby, which, you know, is a little unusual, and again not the appropriate way to for us to address our grievances under the First Amendment."

A message left at Novel Coworking headquarters in Chicago, Ill. was not immediately returned.

Nate Dybvig of Minnesota Media Services Inc. is serving as a spokesman for the board in the Moriarty case, and said the office had no response to Monday's events and no updates on the investigation into Moriarty's suspension.

Members of the media and one protester had accessed the ninth-floor as Gross and a handful of supporters were stopped in the lobby. Seven protesters eventually showed up at the scene.

A man in the building wearing a Novel-branded baseball cap and uniform shirt later asked the protesters to leave the building after they had engaged in a lengthy back-and-forth with Kolar and spoke to the media. A woman accompanying him told the group she had called police.

The man and woman declined to identify themselves to media at the scene.

Protesters left just before 2 p.m. No police arrived while they were in the building.

Civil rights activist and attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong attended the rally and said being restricted to the lobby was an example of "government overreach."

"It's absolutely unacceptable…," she said. "It is our right as residents in the city of Minneapolis and Hennepin County to be able to approach our government, to be able to have meetings with the powers that be and to demand justice and equitable results."

The protesters' call for Moriarty's reinstatement comes amid a storm of support from public defenders and others. Last week Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison called for the state board of public defense to review the process that led to Moriarty's suspension.

"I've known ⁦@MaryMoriarty, Hennepin County Public Defender, for 30 years," Ellison tweeted on Dec. 24. "First woman in the job. One of the most principled people I know. I'm concerned about her treatment; it appears connected to her advocacy for racial justice."

A petition on change.org started by "public defenders, public interest attorneys, and other public defense staff from all over the country" requesting Moriarty's reinstatement has garnered 582 signatures.