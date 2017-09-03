Under the theme “Minnesota Ain’t Fair,” about 100 protesters gathered Sunday afternoon at Hamline Park in St. Paul. After hearing speeches about the need to recognize those victimized by police, the crowd began to march north on Snelling Avenue from Lafond Avenue in the direction of the Minnesota State Fair, which was expected to draw huge crowds on its second-to-last day.

The marchers, with St. Paul Police squad cars in the lead, occupied half of the traffic lanes on Snelling as they hoisted signs and chanted. The protest was organized by groups including Black Lives Minnesota, Antiwar Committee, Twin Cities Coalition for Justice for Jamar, Minnesota Communities against Police Brutality and New North.

Philando Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, and his mother, Valerie Castile, were among those invited to participate, but neither was there.

St. Paul Police urged drivers to and from the State Fair to seek alternate routes, as they temporarily shut down Snelling Avenue in both directions between Larpenteur on the north and Pierce Butler Route south of the Fair.