WASHINGTON — Washington police are investigating a protest outside the home of Fox News host Tucker Carlson as a possible hate crime.

According to a police report, a group of demonstrators gathered outside Carlson's Northwest Washington home Wednesday night.

A video posted on social media but later removed shows people standing outside a darkened home chanting "Tucker Carlson we will fight/We know where you sleep at night."

The report says officers arrived and found about 20 protesters and a commonly used anarchy symbol spray-painted on the driveway. There were no arrests but police confiscated several signs. It lists the incident as a "suspected hate crime" on the basis of "anti-political" bias.

The incident is the latest in a series of protests targeting Trump administration officials and allies.