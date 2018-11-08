WASHINGTON — Washington police are investigating a protest outside the home of Fox News host Tucker Carlson as a possible hate crime.
According to a police report, a group of demonstrators gathered outside Carlson's Northwest Washington home Wednesday night.
A video posted on social media but later removed shows people standing outside a darkened home chanting "Tucker Carlson we will fight/We know where you sleep at night."
The report says officers arrived and found about 20 protesters and a commonly used anarchy symbol spray-painted on the driveway. There were no arrests but police confiscated several signs. It lists the incident as a "suspected hate crime" on the basis of "anti-political" bias.
The incident is the latest in a series of protests targeting Trump administration officials and allies.
