Four protesters were in custody Monday afternoon in Itasca County after tampering with equipment along Enbridge’s oil pipeline corridor across northern Minnesota.

The pipeline protesters, who call themselves the Four Necessity Valve Turners, posted a video to their Facebook page showing their actions to close valves on Enbridge’s pipelines at noontime Monday and shut down oil flow.

Itasca County Sheriff Vic Williams said four people were in custody in connection with the incident. The county jail said it is holding Daniel Yildirim, 32, on suspicion of trespassing

“We are in the very early stages of the investigation,” he said. Williams said that he isn’t sure yet if the four protesters actually shut down the oil flow.

The group in a statement said it turned off the valve of three of the pipelines. Besides Yildirim, the group said the other participants were Michele Naar Obed of Duluth, Allyson Polman and Brenna Cussen Anglada.

Diane Leutgeb Munson, a spokeswoman for the group, said it was her understanding that the protesters contacted Enbridge before turning the valves for safety reasons and “to give Enbridge the opportunity to turn it off themselves.” The protesters claimed on their Facebook page that Enbridge’s Line 4 had been off for 45 minutes.

Enbridge declined to confirm that any of its pipelines were shut down. In a statement, the Calgary-based company said: “The actions taken to trespass on our facility and tamper with energy infrastructure were reckless and dangerous,” the statement said.

Neither Enbridge nor the Itasca County sheriff’s office disclosed the precise location of the incident. However, the protesters said in a statement that it was in Blackberry Township.

Enbridge runs six pipelines across northern Minnesota to its terminal in Superior, Wis., the largest conduit of Canadian oil into the United States. The company’s $2.6 billion plan to replace its current Line 3 with a new pipeline has been highly controversial.

The Four Necessity Valve Turners described themselves on their Facebook page as a group in the tradition of the Catholic Worker movement that is taking a stand against the “climate crisis” brought on by oil use.

“Each [of us] feel personally called to step into responsibility by standing in the way of this deadly fossil fuel industry, which benefits the few at the expense of all life, especially those who are the most vulnerable.” they said in a letter posted on the site.

Enbridge, in its statement, said: “The people involved [in the incident on Monday] claimed to be protecting the environment, but they did the opposite. Their actions put themselves, first responders, neighboring communities and land owners at risk.”

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approved Enbridge’s new Line 3 last June, though the Calgary-based company must still get several state and federal environmental permits.

Enbridge plans to get construction going this spring in time to finish the pipeline — a $2.6 billion project — by November.