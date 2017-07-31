Minnesota’s largest health plans for individuals are seeking average rate increases ranging from 3 percent to 32 percent for 2018, but the jumps could be pared backed significantly by a new state program.

The proposed 2018 rates released Monday by the state Commerce Department apply to the roughly 170,000 state residents in the state’s individual market, which primarily serves people under age 65 who are self-employed or don’t get coverage from their employer. It’s a market that’s been highly volatile since major changes came in 2014 with the federal Affordable Care Act.

The new “reinsurance” program, which is designed to provide a financial cushion for health plans that attract enrollees with costly medical problems, would significantly lower the range of average premium changes, with two carriers saying consumers could see premium declines that exceed 10 percent.

Whereas the release of proposed rates in past years has prompted partisan warfare, both DFL Gov. Mark Dayton and Republicans quickly claimed credit for the numbers, saying it shows the positive impact of the reinsurance program — even though it’s still contingent on federal approval.

The release from Commerce shows the potential impact at each health plan, including the HMO at Eagan-based Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. Whereas Blue Cross is seeking average increases that range from 16 percent to 32 percent, the reinsurance would knock the range down considerably — from a decline of nearly 2 percent to an increase of 11 percent.

“To date, we have received positive feedback from federal officials to get their approval for the reinsurance program,” said Commerce Commissioner Mike Rothman in a statement. “We are still waiting to receive that approval and hope federal authorities decide by the end of August in order to help finalize the lower rates with reinsurance for 2018.”

Twitter: @chrissnowbeck