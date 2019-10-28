Minneapolis may soon get a new skyway to extend its growing network of above-the-ground, glass tunnels.

A skyway is being proposed between Ameriprise’s Client Service Center near the intersection of 3rd Avenue S. and S. 9th Street and the Clearway Energy Parking Ramp across S. 9th Street effectively connecting the Client Service Center building to the rest of the skyway system.

A representative from ESG Architecture and Design is scheduled to present the plans to the land use committee of the Downtown Minneapolis Neighborhood Association on Nov. 5. The plans were already approved by the downtown skyway advisory committee though they would still need city approval.

“We are proposing to connect the Ameriprise Client Service Center to the skyway system,” said Paul Johnson, a spokesman for Ameriprise Financial, in a statement. “The addition of a skyway connection would make it easier and more convenient for our employees and visitors to move between our two main downtown locations and access the skyway system.”

There are about 2,400 employees that work in the Ameriprise Client Service Center. Ameriprise’s headquarters are two blocks away at the Ameriprise Financial Center.

This segment of skyway may look a little different from what pedestrians usually city around the city. The project would require variances from requirements that skyways run perpendicular to a structure, connect on the second level of a building and appear horizontal to the street.