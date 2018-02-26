A proposed 60-bed residential treatment center in Forest Lake for children and adolescents with mental illnesses has encountered early resistance from residents and elected officials, with a key City Council vote scheduled for Monday night.

The $18 million project, known as Cambia Hills, would treat children ages 7 to 17 with severe mood disorders, such as depression and anxiety, and neurological disorders such as autism. Located at the site of an existing horse stable, the project would include equine therapy, in which young patients would learn how to manage anxiety and anger by caring for horses.

Mental health advocates have hailed the project's innovative design and potential to ease chronic bottlenecks in the state's system for treating children with serious mental health problems. They say Minnesota children are waiting up to three months for placement in psychiatric facilities. The long delays mean they are often caught cycling through emergency rooms or going out of state for treatment.

"This fills a major gap in our state's continuum of care for high-risk kids," said Dave Hartford, administrator at the Hills Youth and Family Services, a Duluth-based nonprofit spearheading the project.

Even so, Cambia Hills faces an early — and possibly insurmountable — obstacle. The 40-acre site is zoned for multifamily residential use and does not currently allow for a large treatment facility. The project's fate could be determined Monday evening, when members of the Forest Lake City Council will vote on a citywide amendment to the city's zoning rules at a public hearing.

Already, the mayor and some local residents have pushed back against the zoning change, citing concerns about suitability and neighborhood safety.

"This project doesn't fit our vision for the area," said Forest Lake Mayor Ben Winnick, in an interview Monday. "That [site] is in a corridor that we had designated for future commercial and retail growth and was never designated for a high-capacity treatment facility."

Such opposition underscores the challenges that state officials face in trying to expand the state's range of treatment options for thousands of Minnesota children with emotional or mental health problems.

Even seemingly innocuous projects, such as group homes for children with autism, have come under fierce attack from local homeowners in recent years. In 2014, a day treatment center for schoolchildren with mental illnesses as common as depression and hyperactivity withdrew its application for a conditional use permit in Golden Valley, after nearby homeowners and City Council members expressed concerns about public safety at an emotional public hearing.

"It's fear of the unknown," said Roberta Opheim, state ombudsman for mental health and developmental disabilities. "It makes me want to cry that we have adults in this state that don't want to help children going through emotional upheavals."

The Cambia Hills facility would provide a level of mental health care that is virtually nonexistent in Minnesota. It would cater to children who need more intensive care than traditional outpatient therapy, but are not sick enough to be in an acute-care hospital. Many of the young patients at the facility would have severe emotional disturbances, including a history of trauma, suicidal thoughts and self harm, Hartford said. Their care would be directed by a psychiatrist, and there would be at least one staff member for every three patients.

Statewide, there are about 109,000 children with serious mental illnesses, and their families often struggle to find the right care, so that they rotate from one emergency room stay to another without ever receiving adequate treatment. In Washington County alone, 20 percent of children went out of state to receive residential treatment in 2016 and 2017. Statewide, roughly 300 children go out of state every year to receive treatment, according to state data.

"This is a new level of service that is desperately needed," said George Realmuto, a professor of child psychiatry at the University of Minnesota. "We have kids who are in crisis who are waiting weeks for a service that will help them, and there are no places for them to go."

Still, Mara Bain, a Forest Lake City Council member, said residents have raised a number of "legitimate concerns" about public safety. In particular, she said, is a concern that young patients would be housed near a residential neighborhood and about a half mile from two schools and a YMCA.

"People want to know ... Will [the patients] be able to walk around the community? What are their types of diagnoses? If they are a threat to themselves or others, what does that mean? Those are fair questions that still need to be answered."