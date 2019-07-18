Trevor May is among the most engaging professional athletes on Twitter. In addition to baseball, he’s up for talking about video gaming, music and (among other things) the weighted blanket he bought on Amazon.

But on Wednesday afternoon, after giving up his second home run in four days on an 0-and-2 count that blew a lead for the Twins, May told his followers he was taking a break.

Absolutely nobody should be surprised that May’s on-the-field failure led to some harsh analysis directed toward him.

And there were others who rose to his defense, likely the result of him being as willing to engage through social media. (May continued to build his following during his recovery from Tommy John surgery by sharing his video gaming exploits on the web.)

So the big question about May’s break was: How long will this last?

It's hardly a surprise that a veteran of 24,300 tweets who has more than 75,000 followers couldn't stay away for long. Social media can tear you down and build you up at the same time -- whether it's about sports, politics or your pizza preferences. My favorite game, as someone who plays here both professionally and casually, is wondering how many people who tweet the venom would also bring the heat face to face.

The over/under on that one is about zero.