Starter kit

Here’s an early guess on the Twins’ starting rotation this season, as well as a few candidates who could be asked to step in if the first five falter:

Jose Berrios, 24, RHP: First-time All-Star was 12-11 with 202 strikeouts in 192⅓ innings. Struggled in day games (4-7, 4.63), although both of his complete games were early starts.

Kyle Gibson, 31, RHP: Coming off best season in ERA (3.62), innings (196⅔), strikeouts (179) and opponent batting average (. 241), although his record (10-13) didn’t reflect it.

Jake Odorizzi, 28, RHP: Opening Day starter in 2018 after being acquired from Tampa Bay, finished 7-10 and only pitched seven full innings twice. Averaged nearly one strikeout per inning.

Michael Pineda, 30, RHP: Missed last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, then knee trouble. He’s 40-41 in 117 major league games (all starts) with 687 strikeouts in 680 innings.

Martin Perez, 27, LHP: A starter for the Rangers since 2012, he was demoted to the bullpen last year when his ERA ballooned to 6.22. Not a strikeout pitcher.

What about?

Fernando Romero, 24, RHP: Made a strong debut last season as a starter, when the Twins won his first two games with shutouts, but seems headed for the bullpen and might have a shot at closer’s role.

Adalberto Mejia, 25, LHP: Started 21 games for Twins in 2017 (4.50 ERA) but spent most of last year at Class AAA Rochester and also is headed for the bullpen.

Stephen Gonsalves, 24, LHP: Had a cup of coffee with Twins last season (seven games, 6.57 ERA) but isn’t a high-velocity guy and seems destined for Rochester’s rotation.

Kohl Stewart, 24, RHP: First-round pick in 2013 made his major league debut last season after splitting time between Rochester and Class AA Chattanooga.

Free-agent signees: There are still a handful of proven starters — including Dallas Keuchel, Gio Gonzalez and James Shields — on the market.

CHRIS MILLER