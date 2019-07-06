(Left wing-center-right wing)
Zach Parise-Eric Staal-Mats Zuccarello
Jason Zucker-Mikko Koivu-Ryan Donato
Jordan Greenway-Luke Kunin-Kevin Fiala
Marcus Foligno-Joel Eriksson Ek-Ryan Hartman
Nico Sturm-Victor Rask-J.T. Brown
Defensemen
Ryan Suter-Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba
Brad Hunt-Greg Pateryn
Nick Seeler-Matt Bartkowski
Goalies
Devan Dubnyk
Alex Stalock
Mat Robson
Kaapo Kahkonen
