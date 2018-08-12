Experience of Big Ten starters

On one hand, you have Trace McSorley and Clayton Thorson, battle-tested veterans. On the other: Minnesota and Nebraska, both of which will have a starting quarterback taking his first collegiate snap in Week 1. A look at games played by projected starters in the Big Ten:

Illinois

Cam Thomas, soph. 4

Indiana

Peyton Ramsey, soph. 9

OR *Brandon Dawkins, sr. 23

Iowa

Nate Stanley, jr. 20

Maryland

Kasim Hill, redshirt fr. 3

OR Tyrrell Pigrome, soph. 12

Michigan

*Shea Patterson, jr. 10

OR Brandon Peters, jr. 6

Michigan State

Brian Lewerke, jr. 17

Gophers

Tanner Morgan, redshirt fr. 0

OR Zack Annexstad, fr. 0

Nebraska

Tristan Gebbia, redshirt fr. 0

OR Adrian Martinez, fr. 0

Northwestern

Clayton Thorson, sr. 39

Ohio State

Dwayne Haskins, soph. 5

Penn State

Trace McSorley, sr. 34

Purdue

David Blough, sr. 31

OR Elijah Sindelar, jr. 17

Rutgers

Giovanni Rescigno, sr. 16

OR Artur Stikowski, fr. 0

Wisconsin

Alex Hornibrook, jr. 26

* Incoming eligible transfer