Experience of Big Ten starters
On one hand, you have Trace McSorley and Clayton Thorson, battle-tested veterans. On the other: Minnesota and Nebraska, both of which will have a starting quarterback taking his first collegiate snap in Week 1. A look at games played by projected starters in the Big Ten:
Illinois
Cam Thomas, soph. 4
Indiana
Peyton Ramsey, soph. 9
OR *Brandon Dawkins, sr. 23
Iowa
Nate Stanley, jr. 20
Maryland
Kasim Hill, redshirt fr. 3
OR Tyrrell Pigrome, soph. 12
Michigan
*Shea Patterson, jr. 10
OR Brandon Peters, jr. 6
Michigan State
Brian Lewerke, jr. 17
Gophers
Tanner Morgan, redshirt fr. 0
OR Zack Annexstad, fr. 0
Nebraska
Tristan Gebbia, redshirt fr. 0
OR Adrian Martinez, fr. 0
Northwestern
Clayton Thorson, sr. 39
Ohio State
Dwayne Haskins, soph. 5
Penn State
Trace McSorley, sr. 34
Purdue
David Blough, sr. 31
OR Elijah Sindelar, jr. 17
Rutgers
Giovanni Rescigno, sr. 16
OR Artur Stikowski, fr. 0
Wisconsin
Alex Hornibrook, jr. 26
* Incoming eligible transfer
