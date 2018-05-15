The Minnesota Whitecaps, a local women's hockey franchise formed in 2004, is joining the National Women's Hockey League, bringing the highest level of professional women's hockey to the state for the first time.

The NWHL, founded in 2015, announced Tuesday it acquired the Whitecaps. The NWHL began with four teams — the Boston Pride, Buffalo Beauts, Connecticut Whale and New York (now Metropolitan) Riveters — and has been discussing expansion plans this year. Minnesota is Team No. 5 and will play in the league's next season.

"We are ecstatic to welcome Minnesota to the NWHL," said League Founder and Commissioner Dani Rylan. "Minnesota is an essential part of women's hockey in North America. When you consider all of the talented players in this area and the passion this community has for the game, the Whitecaps are going to be incredible on and off the ice."

Like the original four teams in 2015, the Whitecaps will be owned initially by the league. Last season, Pegula Sports & Entertainment (owners of the Buffalo Sabres, Bills and other local franchises) acquired the Beauts, while the New Jersey Devils formed a strategic alignment with the Riveters. NWHL teams play a 16-game regular-season schedule and a three-game playoff for the Isobel Cup. The Riveters won the most recent league championship in late March.

Boston, Buffalo and the Riveters play their games in NHL teams' practice rinks. The NWHL expects to announce a home rink for the Whitecaps in the coming weeks.

"I am thrilled to welcome the National Women's Hockey League to the State of Hockey," Gov. Mark Dayton said in a statement. "I am very proud of our Minnesota Whitecaps and the exceptionally talented Minnesotans who play for them. I look forward to cheering, as they win the Isobel Cup next year!"

The first North American women's hockey league to pay its players, the NWHL offered salaries of $10,000 to $26,000 in its inaugural season in 2015-16. The following season, financial problems led to a substantial pay cut. Players now make $5,000 to $7,000 per season, plus a percentage of sales of jerseys and T-shirts with their names on them.

The seven-team Canadian Women's Hockey League, founded in 2007, began paying players a stipend last season and has a salary cap of $100,000 per team.

The NWHL is home to 100 former college players, including nine members of the U.S. Olympic team that won women's hockey gold last February in Pyeongchang. Former Gophers such as Gigi Marvin, Amanda Kessel, Milica McMillen, Megan Bozek and Amanda Leveille have played in the NWHL.

The Whitecaps were formed in 2004 by Twin Cities hockey dads Jack Brodt and Dwayne Schmidgall. They wanted to give their daughters — Winny Brodt, the former Gopher and U.S. national team member, and Jenny (Schmidgall) Potter, a four-time U.S. Olympic medalist — a place to play after college. The team has since filled that void for dozens of women.

For their first seven seasons, the Whitecaps were part of the Canada-based Western Women's Hockey League, which ceased operations in 2011. They have played an independent schedule since then. Recent seasons have included 12 to 15 games against Minnesota college and prep teams, with the Gophers, Minnesota Duluth and Shattuck-St. Mary's among their opponents.

Of the 38 players on last season's roster, 31 were Minnesotans and 27 played in the WCHA, including nine former Gophers. Many U.S. Olympians and national team members have been part of the team. 2018 U.S. Olympic coach Robb Stauber is a former Whitecaps coach, and five Americans who won gold at the Pyeongchang Olympics — Hannah Brandt, Monique Lamoureux-Morando, Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, Alex Rigsby and Kendall Coyne — were on the roster in 2016-17.

The Wild and the Whitecaps teamed up in February to host the NWHL's all-star weekend at TRIA Rink, the Wild's new practice facility in downtown St. Paul.