The Eden Prairie man who pulled a gun on young Somali Americans inside a McDonald’s last year was sentenced Friday to time in the workhouse and three years’ probation.

Lloyd E. Johnson, 55, will also have to serve 45 days in the county workhouse and 24 days as community service.

The conditions of his probation include attending mental health counseling, remaining law-abiding and abstaining from the use of firearms.

Johnson pleaded guilty in March to one count of felony terroristic threats. The plea deal included a lifetime ban on possessing firearms.

One count of carrying a pistol in public without a permit was dismissed.

According to the criminal complaint against Lloyd and a previous Star Tribune interview with one of the victims: Johnson was standing behind two young Somali-American women at a McDonald’s on Prairie Center Drive on Nov. 19.

The women were using a digital app on their smartphone to pay for their food, but the app faltered. Johnson told them to hurry, and accused them of trying to use government-funded food assistance.

Jihan Abdullahi, who was 17 at the time, previously said that she confronted Johnson. A 45-second video of the incident went viral on Twitter, showing several young people arguing with him.

Johnson admitted at his plea hearing that he pulled a semi-automatic pistol from his jacket pocket while arguing with the teens and held it at his side.

Chao Xiong