A Missourian with a long criminal history has been sentenced to a term exceeding 14 years for sexually assaulting a woman outside a downtown Minneapolis bar as she waited for her mother to give her a ride.

Richard J. Hogan, 29, was sentenced Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court after pleading guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the attack on Sept. 7, 2017, outside Maruso, a bar in the 700 block of Hennepin Avenue S.

With credit for time in jail, Hogan will serve about nine years in prison and the balance of his sentence on supervised release.

An alleged accomplice, 31-year-old DeWayne D. Lenear, who is homeless, remains jailed on charges of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct. He’s scheduled to go to trial on Feb. 11.

A 23-year-old woman told police that a Maruso bartender allowed her and a friend to remain in the bar after closing hours. She left about 6 a.m., sat in a chair out front and called her mother for a ride home.

Hogan and another man, alleged to be Lenear, approached her, uncovered her breasts and molested her. Lenear then allegedly assaulted her with his hand. Both also were accused of trying but failing to force her to perform oral sex. A passerby told the men to leave the woman alone, prompting them to walk away.

DeWayne D. Lenear

Under questioning by police on April 12 in the Olmsted County jail, Hogan denied attacking the woman and had no explanation for why his DNA was found on her.

Hogan has an extensive criminal history, including a conviction in 2014 for terroristic threats related to a sexual assault allegation and for another sex crime in 2004 in Missouri. He was convicted in Olmsted County last month for violating terms of his registration as a predatory sex offender.