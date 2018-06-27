Finally, after lots of talks and one rescinded agreement, there’s a new deal for the release of all of Prince’s studio albums.

Prince’s estate has reached an agreement with Sony Music to re-release 35 albums that he recorded from 1978 to 2015.

Titles from 1995 to 2010 will be released immediately, according to Billboard.com. Those are expected to include “Emancipation,” “The Rainbow Children” and “Musicology,” among others.

Beginning in 2021, Sony will be offering a dozen Prince non-soundtrack albums from 1978-96, including “Dirty Mind,” “Sign o’ the Times” and “Lovesexy.”

Albums from 2014-15 will be reissued at a later date. Those titles could include “Plectrum Electrum” and “Hit n Run Phase 1.”

Sony also receives the rights to previously released singles, B-sides, non-album tracks, live recordings and music videos recorded before 1995.

In July 2017, Carver County Judge Kevin Eide nullified a $31 million deal with Universal Music Group that Prince’s then-entertainment advisers and Comerica Bank, the estate administrators, had signed.

There is no word yet on how much the Sony deal is worth.

“The Sony team’s enthusiasm and deep knowledge of Prince’s music make them the ideal partner to release these iconic bodies of work,” Prince estate entertainment adviser Troy Carter said in a statement.