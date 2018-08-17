Prince fans don’t have to dig through their dusty, old CD collections anymore to listen to albums from the latter half of his career.

Another sign his fractious estate is moving ahead on the business front under new manager Troy Carter, 23 of the late Minnesota rock legend’s albums became available Friday on most major streaming formats, including Spotify and Apple Music/iTunes. That amounts to more than 300 songs total, including many tracks that even his most diehard fans would consider deep cuts.

The recordings -- which range in years from 1995’s “The Gold Experience” to 2010’s “20Ten” -- were all originally issued after his heyday-era recording contract with Warner Bros. ended. These records now all fall under the estate’s new deal with Sony Music’s Legacy Recordings imprint.

Sony has also curated a new 37-track digital collection, “Prince Anthology: 1995-2010,” featuring highlights from the albums. Hopefully, many of these records will also be newly issued on vinyl, but there is no word of any such campaign yet.

For those who don’t know the difference between “The Truth” and “N.E.W.S.,” check out the trusty Prince album guide we published after his passing in 2016. Happy listening!

Here’s a list of all 23 albums newly available to stream today:

The Gold Experience (1995)

Chaos and Disorder (1996)

Emancipation (1996)

Crystal Ball (1998)

The Truth (1998)

Rave Un2 The Joy Fantastic (1999)

Rave In2 The Joy Fantastic (2001)

The Rainbow Children (2001)

One Nite Alone… (2002)

One Nite Alone…Live! (2002)

One Nite Alone...Live - The Aftershow: It Ain't Over (2002)

Xpectation (2003)

N.E.W.S. (2003)

C-Note (2004)

Musicology (2004)

The Chocolate Invasion - Tracks from the NPG Music Club: Volume 1 (2004)

The Slaughterhouse - Tracks from the NPG Music Club: Volume 2 (2004)

3121 (2006)

Planet Earth (2007)

Indigo Nights (2008)

LOtUSFLOW3R (2009)

MPLSoUND (2009)

20Ten (2010)